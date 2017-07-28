Bennettsville store sells winning lottery ticket

COLUMBIA, SC– A customer at the Auto Fountain West on Cottingham Boulevard West in Bennettsville is $100,000 richer.

According to a press release from the  SC Lottery, the Palmetto Cash 5 ticket for Thursday’s drawing matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize.

Had the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, the $100,000 top prize would have multiplied to $300,000 because a “3” was drawn.

Palmetto Cash 5 – Thursday, July 27
1, 7, 13, 27, and 32    Power-Up: 3

More than 5,100 Palmetto Cash 5 players won prizes from $1 up to $100,000 in last night’s drawing.  More than 3,600 players spent an extra $1 to purchase the Power-Up multiplier and will have their winnings multiplied by three when claimed.

The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim the $100,000 prize.  For complete information on claiming prizes, visit sceducationlottery.com.

 

Information above is from a submitted press release.

