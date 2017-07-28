BI-LO puts generic brands to taste test

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – BI-LO’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, recently hosted a contest in which the company invited all “Kid Connoisseurs” to taste test SE Grocers products. The children created videos of their taste tests to highlight the taste comparable to national brands with a more affordable price.

BI-LO store manager Darrell Jones joined News13 NOW at 9 a.m. on Friday to test their motto for the competition: “If they can’t taste the difference, why pay the difference?” SE Grocers has recently undergone its largest-ever transformation of private label products; approximately 3,000 items have been tested and improved to provide great quality and value, according to the company.

Watch the video to see some of the kid submissions and also see the News13 anchors taste a few products.