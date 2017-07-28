Welfare check performed prior to Darlington child abuse arrest

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington County deputies and Darlington police appear to have conflicting reports about a couple charged with child abuse.

James Charlie Harkins, 41, and Ida Gregg, 22, both of Darlington were charged with multiple counts of child neglect Sunday.

Investigators say between April and July of this year, Hawkins repeatedly beat a child with electrical cords and other objects “leaving the child permanently disfigured.”

However, in another report, Darlington police say they performed a welfare check on the suspects in May and did not see any signs of child abuse or reason at that time to arrest the couple.

“Our initial investigation did not lead us to any kind of evidence that would indicate any kind of physical abuse or anything was going on,” said Chief Danny Watson with the Darlington Police Department. “If there were any signs, it would not have been a question, we would have arrested them immediately.”

Police say they had gotten an anonymous tip asking officers to check on the couple, which was the reason for the initial welfare check.

“We’re all in this together, we’re all one big family. Maybe a mal-adjusted family sometime, but we’re all in the same business and that is to protect the people that were entrusted to protect. ”

“This case illustrates why Darlington County needed a dedicated unit to investigate the abuse of children, spouses and elderly. Victims of family violence are likely to face the worst abuse,” Darlington County Sheriffs Office said in a statement Friday.

According to online booking records, the couple is still in jail being held under secured bond.

Hawkins is jailed on a $108,000 bond and Gregg is held on a $90,000 bond.