The Marion County Corner says deputies are investigating a fatal shooting after a body was found in a car Friday evening.

According to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson, the body was found on Curry Street right outside the city limits of Mullins around 7:30 p.m., Friday.

Richardson adds that SLED and Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the shooting.

The body is being sent to Charleston for an autopsy.

