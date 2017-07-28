Georgetown man in drug court program sells heroin to undercover agents, sheriff says

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A Georgetown man involved in the drug court program was arrested Tuesday for selling heroin and crack cocaine to undercover agents.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Horace Kennard Rogers, 36, of Georgetown, was arrested by DEU agents in 2015 for distribution of heroin. As part of Rogers’ sentence, he was enrolled in the drug court system, an alternative to prison.

While in the program, Rogers sold heroin and crack cocaine to undercover agents on several occasions, the report says. On Tuesday, officers arrested Rogers and searched his home. Agents discovered crack cocaine, heroin, Schedule II pills, and marijuana. They also reportedly recovered packaging materials, digital scales, and cash.

The release goes on to say that Rogers is charged with two counts of counts of manufacturing and distributing ice, crack cocaine and crank, possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance other than cocaine near a school, distribution of cocaine, and the manufacture and possession of other substances on Schedule I, II and III.

Rogers is being held on bonds totaling $300,000, officials confirm.