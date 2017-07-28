Georgetown man out on parole sells drugs to undercover agents, sheriff says

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – A Georgetown man out of jail on parole after being convicted on drug charges was arrested Thursday when agents found him on a stolen scooter.

According to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Syskaski Robinson, 38, was convicted in federal court for drug distribution was paroled. While out on parole, officials say Robinson sold crack, pills, and powder cocaine to undercover agents.

Agents caught up with Robinson on Thursday, when they found him riding a scooter that was reported stolen, the release says. While searching Robinson, agents found two bags of cocaine, one of which Robinson tried to eat before agents took it. Agents searched Robinson’s Georgetown apartment and discovered a loaded gun, cocaine, pills, marijuana, packaging materials, digital scales and a box of ammunition.

Robinson has been charged with possession of schedule one narcotic drugs, LSD and cocaine, distributing, selling, purchasing and manufacturing cocaine or possession with intent to distribute near a school, distribution of cocaine, second offense, distributing, selling, purchasing and manufacturing crack cocaine or possession with intent to distribute near a school, manufacturing, distributing and possession of LSD and cocaine, second offense, manufacture or possession of schedule four drugs with intent to distribute.Bail is $180,000 on three charges; no bail has been set on four others.

Bail is $180,000 on three charges; no bail has been set on four others, the sheriff’s office reports.