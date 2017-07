CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Fire Rescue is warning about a new scam affecting county residents.

County spokesperson Lisa Bourcier says officials have received reports of people getting phone calls from someone claiming to be from Horry County Fire Rescue, asking if they would like to purchase “safety magnets.”

According to Bourcier, the caller is also asking for their credit card numbers.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Horry County Fire Rescue at (843) 915-7066.