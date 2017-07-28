Inmate captured after leaving work-release site in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, SC (WBTW) – An inmate serving time for burglary in Rock Hill was captured soon after he walked off from a work-release job site Friday.

Sommer Sharpe with the SC Department of Corrections says inmate Michael Allman was declared missing just after 7 p.m. Friday.

Allman was employed at Polymer Processing Inc. in Rock Hill and he was assigned to Catawba Pre-Release Center, also in Rock Hill.

According to the press release, he was serving ten years for second degree burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call toll free (877) 349-2130 or your Local Law Enforcement Agency. The fugitive apprehension unit can be reached at (803) 896-2258 or via E-mail at fugitive.info@doc.state.sc.us.