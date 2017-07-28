Joe Moglia to Miss 2017 CCU Football Season

Conway, SC (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina Football coach Joe Moglia will miss the 2017 season as he hopes to get better and recover from a bronchial asthmatic reaction to allergies which causes him inflammation around his lungs. It restricts his lungs which could create a serious breathing problem down the road.

Moglia wrote a letter to all to share the information about what he will deal with over the next 5 months or so. Assistant coach Jamey Chadwell is now the interim head coach. Chadwell is in his first season with the Chanticleers, he came from Charleston Southern.

I have enough experience to know that almost all press releases are done in the third person, but not this one. This is something I want to share personally.

I want to be clear: I do not have a disease and I am in no danger, but I do need to get this addressed.

Dr. David DeCenzo, the president of CCU, has offered me a medical sabbatical for the next five months, which I’m going to take.

The doctors and I are confident that this will take care of the problem, and I will be 100% ready to go by the end of the season.

I have appointed Jamey Chadwell as our interim head coach. While he will have full discretion, he is fully expected to build on our philosophy, processes, and BAM standard, which is what differentiates us from other programs and are our competitive advantages.

I recognize most coaches wouldn’t make this decision, but I’m not like most coaches and I very much believe I am making a smart long-term decision in exchange for a near-term sacrifice.

My full intent is to be back when the season is over and continue my coaching career.

Thanks so much for your support.

Chants Up!

Joe