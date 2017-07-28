McLeod Sports Medicine training for football season

By Published:
Hannah Pamplico Rescue team and McLeod Sports Medicine Certified Athletic Trainers Mike Rice and Holly Plaso.

HANNAH PAMPLICO, SC – McLeod Sports Medicine hosted an in-service for Hannah Pamplico Rescue Thursday, at Hannah Pamplico High School.  The interactive hands-on training took place on the football field and helped prepare EMS for the event of injuries that are specific to athletics.

The training included how to remove athletic gear in the case of an injury to the head or spine. Participants included McLeod Sports Medicine Athletic Trainers, high school coaches, Hannah-Pamplico Rescue,  McLeod AirReach, and student-athletes.

 

