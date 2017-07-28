Molina Healthcare hosts back-to-school-bash

OLANTA, SC (WBTW) – Molina Healthcare distributed around 150 backpacks filled with school supplies in Olanta Thursday.

The free back-to-school bash was held Thursday afternoon at Genesis Family Care on S. Jones Road. The items were provided by Genesis Family Care and were handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Along with taking home their own bag, kids enjoyed snacks, music and games.

According to Virginia Commonwealth University’s Center on Society and Health, Americans with a good education tend to live longer and generally experience better health throughout their lives.

Since 2013, Molina Healthcare of South Carolina has been providing government-funded care for low-income individuals.