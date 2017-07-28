Myrtle Beach police search for suspect in Futrell Park stabbing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department says they’re searching for the suspect in a stabbing that happened at Futrell Park Thursday afternoon.

Teresa Jackson is wanted for attempted murder, police say.

Lt. Joey Crosby with the Myrtle Beach Police Department says officers were called to 1100 Mr. Joe White Avenue just after 2 p.m. about a male victim that had been stabbed.

Officers say the victim was stabbed with a knife after an argument escalated between a man and a woman. The female suspect ran away after the stabbing and the victim was transported to the hospital.

Over the course of the investigation, police reviewed city surveillance cameras and identified the suspect as Jackson.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Myrtle Beach Police Detective Angel Walker (843) 918-1382 or (843) 918-1906.