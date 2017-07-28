North Myrtle Beach sting nets arrests for prostitution, drugs

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – North Myrtle Beach police say they arrested two people for prostitution after an undercover operation Friday morning at the Knights Inn.

Booking records confirm 34-year-old Holly Ree Peagler has been charged with prostitution, possession of controlled substance and possessing less than a gram of methamphetamine.

Shannon Butler, 48, of Surfside Beach, has been charged with prostitution and drug paraphernalia possession.

The report from police details how detectives used social media pages where individuals were advertising what appeared to be prostitution services at various locations throughout the city of North Myrtle Beach.

Undercover agents noticed an ad titled “Cutie with a Booty” that appeared to be offering sex services, called the number on the ad and arranged a meeting with Peagler for her to provide a “full session” for $200, according to the report.

Ninety minutes after the call, Peagler and Butler arrived at the Knights Inn in a Blue Toyota Prius where the officer asked Peagler to meet him. According to detectives, Butler stayed behind in the car when Peagler got out of the passenger seat and went to the detective’s room.

When Peagler entered the room, she and the detective chatted, confirmed the price of $200, and the detective put the cash on the night table “immediately within Peagler’s span of control.” The woman took a condom out of her purse, the detective asked her to perform oral sex to which she stated she would, and then the detective gave a pre-determined arrest signal to officers who were monitoring a video feed of the room.

Uniformed officers entered the room and arrested Peagler, and she admitted she was in the room for the purpose of prostitution and also mentioned that she has a meth pipe in her purse and she had recently smoked methamphetamine.

While Peagler was being arrested, detectives approached the car she arrived in and spoke to Butler. While talking to Butler, officers noticed what appeared to be a marijuana roach in the door handle of the car and searched the car. During the search, officials located a glass meth pipe, an Altoid can containing small zip lock bags with a white substance that tested positive for meth and 10 pink pills identified as alprazolam.

The police report says Peagler claimed the drugs were hers and they did not belong to Butler.

Butler was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and “given the nature of Butler facilitating Peagler’s prostitution activities, Butler was also cited for prostitution.

Butler was released from the J Reuben Long Detention Center at 12:40 p.m. Friday, around ten hours after she was booked.

Peagler is still being held at the Horry County Detention Center.