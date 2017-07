BERKELEY COUNTY, S,C, (WCBD)- Sheriffs deputies in Berkeley county are asking for your help to locate a missing woman.

Selina Tillman was last seen at her home on Shadow Brook Drive in Summerville at 8 a.m. on June 27th. Authorities believe she is still in this area.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of this missing woman please contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Duty Officer at 843-719-4412