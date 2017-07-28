Pee Dee Deer Classic 2017 cancelled

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Pee Dee Deer Classic organizers say this year’s event has been cancelled.

Director of Marketing Nick Hooker with the Florence Civic Center says construction at the Florence Civic Center was certainly a hindrance, but it was not the reason the event was cancelled.

The following statement was issued by the venue Friday:

The Pee Dee Deer Classic has been a beloved and favorite event for over 20 years and it’s unfortunate we will not have the opportunity to enjoy the Deer Classic in 2017. The show coordinators have decided to take the year off to revisit the trade show strategy and possibly expand the event to appeal to a broader audience. Considerations for an all-outdoor encompassing event are in the talks and would combine the previous hunting and sportsmen aspects with many additional outdoor related elements. In fact, we already have tentative dates scheduled for the end of July 2018. So although we will miss the Deer Classic this year, we may see a much larger ‘everything outdoors’ style event in the near future.

Known as South Carolina’s largest outdoor show, the event features deer hunting products, camo, tree stands, archery, guns, truck accessories, outfitters and knives.