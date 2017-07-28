Registration open for North Myrtle Beach residential parking decal program

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – City leaders say registration is now open for the 2017-2018 Residential Parking Decal program in the city of North Myrtle Beach.

On Thursday, the city posted information on their Facebook page for people interested in registering their cars, motorcycles or golf carts.

Parking decals will issued to city residents who have a vehicle registered within the city limits who have paid city property taxes. City leaders say all fees have been waived for the initial registration year and two decals may be issued to each address.

To register, visit the finance section of North Myrtle Beach City Hall Tuesday through Friday, 9 a.m.-11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Be sure to bring your 2016 or 2017 Horry County paid vehicle tax receipt, SC registration, SC drivers license, and the permit number issued by the SC DMV if you’re registering a golf cart. If you do not have a copy of your tax recipt, you can get one by visiting www.HorryCounty.org.

Currently 117 paid public parking spaces in the city of North Myrtle Beach. They represent less than 5 percent of the total public parking spaces that the city of North Myrtle Beach provides for residents and visitors.

Paid Parking:

400 North Ocean Boulevard, adjacent to Avista Resort

300 North Ocean Boulevard, adjacent to Avista Resort

400 South Ocean Boulevard, adjacent to Wyndham Resort

2700 South Ocean Boulevard, adjacent to Baywatch Resort

Anyone with questions can call (843) 280-5585 and ask to speak to a parking enforcement officer.