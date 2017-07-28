Special meeting in Darlington leaves room full of people waiting and upset

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Darlington City Council called a special meeting on Thursday afternoon. The agenda said the council would go into executive session to discuss “Personnel: Administration” and there would be a vote at the end.

“There’s all kinds of rumors about what it’s about so no one really knows for sure what it’s about,” said Curtis Boyd who was one of almost 100 community members who packed the council chambers.

The meeting began with a debate among council members about why they were having executive session.

“I even asked specifically what is the executive session about and y’all would not give us this information,” said Councilman Bryant.

“That’s not true,” argued Councilwoman Carolyn Bruce.

Once the council agreed to go into executive session, everyone else waited in the hallway and outside for nearly two hours. Many of them talked with friends and neighbors about questions they wanted answered.

“Why did it have to be private?” asked Darlington resident, Cynthia Heath.

“If they had something going on that we needed to know about, we’re here to make a change,” added Boyd.

When council finally returned for the vote the residents were shocked when instead, council adjourned the meeting.

“That’s it?” one woman asked. “I don’t like to be used for three hours waiting to see and then they call the meeting to a close.”

Council is not required to explain what was discussed in executive session if there is no vote but people felt they deserved answers.

“I’m not pleased at all with this meeting tonight,” said Heath. “This was some shady, shady stuff in Darlington County tonight. Somebody didn’t do what they were supposed to do.”

Mayor Hines did not want to comment but Councilwoman Elaine Reed said she was glad people came to show interest.