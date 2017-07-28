StormTracker13 Friday Forecast

Rain chances are back heading into the weekend. The chance for scattered thunderstorms will be back today. It will be warm and humid with high temperatures in the low 90s. A strong cold front will approach Friday night, and move through the area on Saturday. This will keep the chance for thunderstorms going across the eastern Carolinas. Skies will clear from west to east Saturday afternoon, then cooler, drier air will move in Saturday night. Sunday will be an unusually comfortable day for late July. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s and humidity will be low. There will be a slight chance for a shower Sunday. The cooler, more comfortable weather will continue through Tuesday. Temperatures and humidity will be back to normal by Wednesday as the rain chances build toward the end of the week.

Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 92-93 inland, 89-90 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. Lows 73-75 inland, 76-77 beaches.

Saturday, partly to mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.