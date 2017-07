MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department released home surveillance video from a resident in Market Common showing a man attempting to open numerous car doors.

The video, captured by the Ring doorbell system, shows a man carrying a book bag, stopping at numerous cars parked in front of Market Common homes attempting to open the doors. Police are asking anyone who may be able to identify the man, or who may have more home surveillance to contact officers at 843-918-1382.