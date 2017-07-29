CCU football player arrested earlier this month

By Published:
(Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Coastal Carolina University football player was arrested earlier this month on weapons charges.

Jah-Maine Martin, 18 of Bucksport, SC, was arrested by the Conway Police Department on July 10.

According to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website, Martin was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and unlawful sale or delivery to and possession by certain persons. He was released on July 11.

Jah-Maine Martin was a running back on the Coastal Carolina Football Team and has since been removed their roster.

When asked, Interim Head Coach Jamey Chadwell said “he was arrested with four people a little while ago with guns in the car. So, he’s been suspended from the team and the school pending further investigation. Once the investigation is done, we’ll have more comment on that.”

News13 has reached out to the Conway Police Department for more information on this arrest.

 

