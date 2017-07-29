Chadwell impressed with CCU’s resiliency after Moglia news

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Coastal Carolina football interim head Coach Jamey Chadwell led the Chants in their first practice Saturday morning in Conway, after head coach Joe Moglia announced on Friday that he would take a medical sabbatical this season.

Chadwell is new to the CCU staff this year, having spent the last four seasons as the head coach at Charleston Southern. He was impressed with the effort of the Chanticleers in their first practice, especially in the wake of the news about Moglia.

“You know I think there’s still a little bit of a shock and surprise from what happened last night, which was to be expected,” Chadwell said. “But the kids are pretty resilient. So I think the first day was good and now we’re going to look at the video and see how it actually looked. But I think the attitude, that’s what we were worried about as a staff, what their attitude was going to be but it looked like business as usual and that’s what Coach wanted it to be.”

Chadwell also said he will uphold the same BAM (Be a Man) program that Coach Moglia developed, encouraging players to take responsibility for their actions.

“The main thing is not on the field as far as wins and losses but you don’t want the expectations of the program and priorities of the program to keep going,” Chadwell said. “That’s where I don’t want to say there’s pressure but I want to do a great job for Coach Moglia.”