CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Tigers are heading into the season without longtime coach Chuck Jordan, who is on administrative leave with pay following an on-campus incident in late May. Offensive coordinator Carlton Terry, who has been with the Tigers since 1993, will act as head coach.

LAST YEAR: 8-5, 4-1 Region 6-5A

PLAYOFFS: Lost in third round to Fort Dorchester

OPENER: Aug. 18 at Georgetown