Fatal crash involving moped on SC-38 South overnight

By Published:

MARLBORO COUNTY (WBTW) – A fatal crash involving a moped and a Jeep occurred July 28 in Marlboro County.

The crash occurred around 8:35 p.m. on SC-38 South.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, both vehicles were traveling the same direction when the Jeep hit the moped.

The moped driver was not wearing a helmet and needed to be airlifted to McLeod Hospital, where they later died.

The driver of the Jeep had no injuries and was wearing their seat belt.

Marlboro County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s identity.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating this crash.

