Loris man arrested for sexual assault, community responds

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A Loris man is behind bars after police say a family member walked into a bedroom and discovered the man in a bedroom with an unclothed little girl.

The Horry County Police Department arrested and charged Eric Brian Vonsenden, 48, of Loris, with criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.

According to a police report obtained by News13, officers were sent to the location of the incident on July 16, where a man reported his daughter had been assaulted by Vonsenden.

The complainant told police that “his cousin walked in on the victim naked while [Vonsenden] was with her in the same room.” When asked, the victim told her dad the sexual abuse had been happening for months.

According to the police report, the cousin told police “he walked into [Vonsenden’s] room and did see the victim naked and [Vonsenden] looking at her.”

The cousin told police Vonsenden yelled at him to get out and they would be out shortly, the report states.

When officers spoke to the victim, she said that between 5 and 7 p.m. that day, “[Vonsenden] laid with her naked in the bed in his bedroom” at the location in Loris.

According to the police report, the victim said Vonsenden “put lotion on his private parts, laid on top of her,” and proceeded to rub himself between her legs. The young girl described how Vonsenden then washed himself “with a burgundy washcloth” and then told the girl to wash herself, the report details.

The police report also says the victim told police the sexual abuse began about the time she turned seven, and has happened at least five times.

According to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center website, Vonsenden is still incarcerated.