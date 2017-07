(KHON)- M.A.C Cosmetics is celebrating National Lipstick Day by giving away free tubes of lipstick.

On July 29 only, you can go to a M.A.C store or counter and receive a free lipstick, no purchase necessary, while supplies last.

The offer is available in select stores, and only certain shades will be provided.

Contact your nearest M.A.C retailer for details.