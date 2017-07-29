Marion rural fire department hosts ‘night burn’ fire training

MARION, SC (WBTW) – Firefighters from the Marion area gathered to participate in the ‘night burn’ training session Saturday evening.

Officials from the fire department, told News13 this training is important because answering to a house fire call during the daytime presents different issues than at night.

“Inside of any house even in the daytime it is dark, but at night you have more obstacles to look at,” said Assistant chief, Bill Wallace.

During this training, junior volunteer firefighters were also able to participate.

 

