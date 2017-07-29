Midway Fire Rescue hosting open house

By Published:
(Source: Georgetown County, S.C Facebook Page)

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WBTW) – The Midway Fire Rescue is hosting an open house at the Midway Headquarters Station on Saturday, July 29, from 4 to 7 p.m.

According to a Georgetown County, S.C Facebook post, the open house will include activities like fire engine rides, fire hose games, and fire and water safety lessons. There will also be watercraft, fire engine, and ambulance displays, and a new fire engine dedication and blessing.

The Midway Headquarters Station is located at 67 St. Paul’s Place in Pawleys Island, off of Willbrook Boulevard.

 

 

 

 

