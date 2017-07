GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Midway Fire Rescue responded to a shark attack on July 29 during the afternoon.

The attack happened in the Debordieu area of Georgetown.

Midway Fire Division Chief J. Pifer said a 12 year old was bitten on their left thigh, and was transported to Georgetown Medical.

The shark is said to be possibly 3 feet long.

Another 12-year-old was in the water as well, and only had a cut.