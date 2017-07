MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is looking for a man wanted on felony vandalism charges.

In a Facebook post, the Myrtle Beach Police Department says the man vandalized a vehicle at the Conway National Bank, located at 1353 21st Avenue North.

According to the post, the vandalism took place on July 11.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.