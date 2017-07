MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) – The Golden Eagles won a playoff game last year for the first time since the 2006 season. Now, with 13 starters returning from last year’s squad, including quarterback Jake Lane, they feel confident experience can help them win even more this season.

PEE DEE ACADEMY

LAST YEAR: 6-4, 4-1 SCISA Region I-A

PLAYOFFS: Lost in second round to Colleton Prep Academy

RETURNING STARTERS: 7 offense, 6 defense

OPENER: Aug. 18 vs. Thomas Sumter Academy