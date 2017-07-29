Three NC teens arrested on attempted murder charges

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Three North Carolina teenagers have been arrested on charges including attempted first-degree murder.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports the Shallotte Police Department says 18-year-old Dreshawn Maqual Stanley, 18-year-old Toriantte Leviticus Holmes and a 17-year-old boy were arrested Thursday. The charges stem from a June 23 incident in which multiple shots were fired into a vehicle occupied by Aaliyah Coleman and Qu’mya Williams, who were not injured.

Coleman was pregnant at the time of the shooting.

A release from the police department says an additional arrest is expected.

Shallotte detectives and members of the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office seized three guns and marijuana from the suspects’ residences.

All three suspects are being held in the Brunswick County Jail on $500,000 bond, each. It’s unclear if they have lawyers.

