HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Two people were injured in a shooting at a nightclub in Darlington County on Friday night.

The shooting happened at a club on W. Bobo Newsome Highway near the intersection of Meadow

Dr. in the Hartsville area, according to Lt. Robert Kilgo, with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Kilgo says the two who were shot suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies continue to investigate.