18th Annual Guy Daniels Memorial Surf-Off raises money for local students

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – More than a hundred surfers, of all ages, flocked to Surfside Beach this weekend for the annual Guy Daniels Memorial Surf-Off, in remembrance of one of their own.

Daniels was a surfer and lifeguard from Surfside Beach, who died while jogging in 1999. He was 19 years old. This was the 18th year the Guy Daniels Memorial Foundation held the surf-off to raise money for scholarships for Horry and Georgetown county students. So far, it has awarded more than $100,000 dollars in scholarship money.

The foundation also helps keep local beaches in tact by donating to beach renourishment efforts. Foundation Director Mikey Pruitt says it’s a nod to Daniels’ passion for surfing. “I think Guy would be really happy with the way everything has turned out. Ever since he passed away we’ve been doing this in memorium of him and it’s been growing every year. And we’re really appreciative to the community for all the support,” said Pruitt.

If you would like to support the Guy Daniels Memorial Foundation, head to the foundation’s website, https://surfoff.com/.