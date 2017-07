CARVERS BAY, S.C. (WBTW) – After missing the playoffs in 2014 and losing in the first round in 2015, Carvers Bay football finally got back to its winning tradition last year by posting a 9-4 record and making it to the third round of the playoffs. This year, the Bears hope to make an even deeper run in the playoffs.

CARVERS BAY

LAST YEAR: 9-4, 5-1 Region 7-2A

PLAYOFFS: Lost in third round to Barnwell

RETURNING STARTERS: 4 offense, 6 defense

OPENER: Aug. 18 at Marlboro County