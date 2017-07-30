Cheesecake Factory unveils new flavor, 50% off deal for National Cheesecake Day

(WBTW) – National Cheesecake Day has prompted one restaurant to offer a special deal.

The Cheesecake Factory is offering a 50% off any slice deal, on July 30 and 31st only, in honor of National Cheesecake Day.

National Cheesecake Day is Sunday, July 30th.

The popular restaurant chain also unveiled a new addition to its’ cheesecake menu: The Celebration Cheesecake.

The newest cheesecake boasts “layers of vanilla cake, cheesecake, strawberry, chocolate and vanilla mousse with cream cheese frosting”, The Cheesecake Factory’s website says.

There are four locations available to the Grand Strand, but cheesecake lovers may need to travel a little bit first.

The first three are in North Carolina:

One is in Raleigh, at the Crabtree Mall, off of Glenwood Ave. The second is in Charlotte, at Southpark Mall, off of Sharon Road. The third is in Durham, at the Streets of Southpoint, off of Renaissance Parkway.

The Cheesecake Factory also offers one location in the Palmetto State, at 700 Haywood Mall, in Greenville.