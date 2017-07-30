City of Myrtle Beach hiring

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach is hiring.

According to a Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook post, the city is hiring for both part-time and full-time jobs.

Here is a list of jobs Myrtle Beach is looking to fill and the application deadlines:

Information Systems Technician. Deadline: July 31, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Financial Services Manager. Deadline: July 31, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Firefighter. Deadline: July 31, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Plan Reviewer for the Construction Services Department. Deadline: August 7, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Code Enforcement Officer. Deadline: August 7, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Deputy Building Official. Deadline: August 7, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Maintenance Worker. Deadline: August 7, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Special Events Coordinator. Deadline: August 7, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Senior W/S Maintenance Technician. Deadline: August 7, 2017 at 5 p.m.

GIS Technician. Deadline:August 7, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Groundskeeper. Position open until filled.

Convention Services Representative/ Attendant. Position open until filled.

Concessions Services Concessions Attendant. Position open until filled. (2 positions open here)

Temporary Maintenance Worker. Position open until filled.

Real Time Crime Analyst. Deadline: August 7, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Police Officer. Deadline: September 25, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Librarian. Deadline: August 14, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Office Assistant. Deadline: August 7, 2017 at 5 p.m.

Recreation Assistant. Position open until filled.

Recreation Instruction II. Position open until filled (2 positions are open here)

Lifeguard. Position open until filled.

Sports Tourism Assistant. Position open until filled.

For more information, please visit Myrtle Beach’s Employment page.