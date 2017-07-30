Court rules FAA must review seat sizes and legroom on planes

(CNN) – The FAA is now under a federal court order to review the sizes of seats and legroom on commercial airlines.

It’s a victory for Flyers Rights – an advocacy group that has pushed for new rules regulating seat sizes.

After the group’s petition to the FAA was turned down in 2015, it went to the courts.

Advocates argue small airline seats can put passengers’ health at risk for conditions like blood clots in legs.

And they say growing obesity rates aren’t being recognized by airlines.

Flyers Rights offered evidence that the average width of seats has been cut an inch and a half over the last decade.

The Washington DC court’s decision cites space between the seat and the one behind it has also decreased.

Airlines have said being able to add extra seats can improve its efficiency and offer better fares for travelers.

The Senate in March rejected a plan to set minimums for airplane seat width and legroom distance.

Any new FAA regulation would bypass the need for action from Congress.

The FAA has not commented.