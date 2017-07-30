Former Carolina Forest players start their first season at CCU

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – Former Carolina Forest players Antwine Loper and Anthony McAfee are starting their first seasons of college football together at Coastal Carolina.

Loper is an offensive lineman and McAfee is a running back. Both were key players for the Panthers last year and hope to continue to contribute at CCU.

“It’s a great experience knowing somebody on the team,” Loper said. “I mean just us working together hard and being in the same suite, it’s a dream come true when you get to be with one of your high school teammates. You guys get to work together, develop together and then be collegiate athletes at the D1 school together.”

“It’s pretty cool, me and Antwine are pretty close,” McAfee said. “I look to him for advice on and off the field. We can relate to a lot of things. But it’s great to have him here.”