MURRELLS INLET (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has been called to the scene of a crash in Murrells Inlet Sunday evening.

According to Kenny Johnson, the crash is off US 17 Bypass at Bellamy Ave.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website, the crash is listed with injuries and occurred around 10:09 p.m.

There are no further details on the crash at this time. Stay with News13 as we continue to learn more.