MURRELLS INLET, SC (WBTW) – A person riding a bicycle was hit and killed Sunday night in Murrells Inlet.

Lance Corporal Matt Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol says it happened at 10:05 Sunday night on the Highway 17 Bypass near Bellamy Avenue.

Lance Cpl. Southern says the driver of a 2015 Mini Cooper hit the bicyclist.

According to deputy coroner Paulette Radcliffe with the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office, the victim was 65-year-old James Davis.

Troopers continue to investigate.