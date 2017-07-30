I-85 in North Carolina closed after crashes happen minutes apart

MIDDLEBURG, N.C. (WNCN) — All lanes of Interstate 85 were closed after two vehicle crashes happened minutes apart in Vance County on Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The incidents were first reported around 1:15 p.m. at mile marker 220 near SR-1371 (Flemingtown Road) in Vance County near Middleburg, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Around 2:45 p.m. southbound lanes reopened, but northbound lanes were still closed. Authorities warned that heavy congestion was lingering in the southbound lanes from the earlier crash.

Officials said that there were two separate crashes -– one in each direction — that closed the highway.

Authorities said the northbound scene should be clear by 6 p.m. Detours were set up for each direction of I-85, but only the northbound detour is still in place.

Northbound motorists should take Exit 215 for US-158 East, then turn left to stay on US-158 East. Follow US-158 East continuing past US-1 Bypass to stay on US-158 East/US-1 North. Continue on US-1 North until reaching I-85 near the Virginia State Line. Turn right onto the ramp to re-access I-85 North at Exit 233.