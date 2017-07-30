Lynches river paddle fest attracts dozens

JOHNSONVILLE, SC (WBTW) -Tons of activities for the whole family were in place as ,friends of revolutionary rivers hosted a fundraiser paddling event at Venters landing in Johnsonville Sunday.

One of the goals of the fest, is to educate its visitors of the damage Hurricane Matthew left. The event raised money to help support the Revolutionary Rivers in Florence County.

Within the lynches river large limbs and trees now damage boats. So now the group ‘forevr’ is working to clean the river.

“Matthew has put a lot of trees in the river that we need to cut,” said event organizer, Barry Frick. “At this time we have formed a couple of groups and did a couple of days of trimming already.” added Frick.

The group plans to continue raising awareness and cleanliness of the river through these types of events.