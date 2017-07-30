Multiple fire stations battle hotel fire in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Multiple fire stations were called to a fire in Florence Sunday afternoon.

Crews from West Florence Fire Department, Howe Springs Fire Department and Windy Hill Fire Department are working to put out flames located at the Suburban Extended Stay Hotel at 1914 West Lucas Street off I-95 & US-52.  The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is also on scene of the fire.

According to Captain Anthony Fox with West Florence Fire Department, the hotel was evacuated and no one was injured in the fire.  Fox added that they are still working to determine the cause of the fire at this time.

Crews are still on scene working to put out the fire as of 4:15 p.m., Sunday.

