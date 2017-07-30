NASA asks for public’s help with nationwide eclipse experiment

(WBTW) – NASA is inviting everyone to be a citizen scientist during the total solar eclipse on August 21, through use of it’s GLOBE program.

According to the program website, the Global Learning and Observations to Benefit the Environment (GLOBE) Program is a NASA- supported research and education program for students and citizen scientists to collect and analyze environmental data. The GLOBE Observer app is free, easy to use, and will guide the user through data collection.

NASA is saying all of North America will experience at least a partial eclipse, as the solar event crosses the country. The eclipse is predicted to leave 14 states in total darkness for two minutes in the middle of the day, as it travels from Oregon to South Carolina.

“No matter where you are in North America, whether it’s cloudy, clear, or rainy, NASA wants as many people as possible to help with this citizen science project,” said Kristen Weaver, deputy coordinator for the project. “We want to inspire a million eclipse viewers to become eclipse scientists.”

So how can you help?

Download the GLOBE Observer app and register to become a citizen scientist, and follow the app’s instructions to make the observations. (Note: You will also need a thermometer to measure air temperature!)

Click here for more information about what NASA researchers will be studying during the eclipse.