NASA to host Charleston events during solar sclipse

(WBTW) – NASA is sending education specialists from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida to Charleston for the total eclipse event on August 21.

According to the NASA website, a team of spaceflight, education, and outreach experts will travel from Florida to Charleston, South Carolina for hands-on demonstrations and education about the eclipse.

“With live presentations and question-and-answer sessions, we’ll get the chance to dispel any myths or misunderstandings about the eclipse, and make sure the public gets the most correct and up-to-date information,” said Denise Coleman, an education program specialist in the NASA Education Project and Youth Engagement Office at the Kennedy Space Center.

Charleston is the final large city in the eclipse’s path of totality, so NASA wants to be there to participate in the festivities listed below:

Saturday, August 19: Educators and staff will provide demonstrations and hands-on activities during the day at the Charleston Museum, Charleston Library, and Charleston Aquarium.

During the Eclipse: solar missions and observatories will collect data and take pictures of the Moon’s shadow on Earth.

Experts from various NASA locations will be at the USS Yorktown at Patriot’s Point to share their passion and enthusiasm about these missions, and will discuss how NASA is preparing for the next chapter in space flight.

NASA is also sponsoring a Space Grant university team from the Puerto Rico University, who will be releasing a high-altitude balloon with a GoPro camera to capture video of the event. The balloon launch is scheduled for 1:47 p.m. that day, at the Riverdogs Stadium in Charleston.

All events are open to the public, but space is limited.