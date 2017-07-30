North Myrtle Beach Public Safety collecting school supplies

By Published:

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Department is collecting school supplies for local families in need.

Public safety officers kicked off the school supply drive on Sunday, outside of the Walmart in North Myrtle Beach. They will continue to collect school supplies all week- anything from backpacks and notebooks to pencils and pens.

The department started the donation drive last year. They collected about 50 backpacks and say they hope to gather even more this year to help relieve families in need of any burden this school year. “This is home and we always like taking care of home, and taking care of the kids. What a lot of people don’t realize is there are a lot of needy kids in this area,” said Officer William McLeod.

Anyone who would like to donate school supplies can stop by the police department during business hours this week.

 

