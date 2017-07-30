Shots fired in Conway, one person taken to the hospital

Conway, SC (WBTW) – Conway Police Department officers responded to shots fired in the area of Highway 501 and Racepath Street in Conway around 2:18 a.m. Sunday.

According to Lt. Selena Small with the department, officers located a male victim lying on the ground near Racepath Street that had suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the Grand Strand Hospital for treatment.

Upon investigation, officers were able to take one suspect into custody.

Lt. Small said his name will be released once warrants are served.