Woman dead after SCUBA diving accident in Oconee County

OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – A woman has died after a SCUBA diving accident in Lake Keowee Saturday afternoon.

The Oconee County Coroner’s Office says 43-year-old Angelia Marie Dover of Boiling Springs was pulled from the lake just before 5:15 p.m.

She was found in 55 feet of water off of SC-183 (Pickens Highway) and died at Oconee Memorial Hospital shortly after 6:00 p.m.

According to the coroner, Dover and three others had dived to a depth of 50 to 55 feet when she panicked and tried to go to the surface. An attempt to rescue her failed and she disappeared, according to the coroner’s office.

An autopsy will be performed Monday to assist in the investigation.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office and SC Department of Natural Resources were also called to the scene.

Officials say the location is a well-known spot for both swimmers and divers not far from the Oconee Nuclear Station.

The Chesnee Community Fire Department posted a picture of Angelia Dover and her brother, firefighter Yank Dover, on their Facebook page.

They asked the community to keep the family in their thoughts and prayers.