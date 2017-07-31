2 in custody after suspects crash stolen car into Florence patrol car

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence police say two people have been arrested after a chase that ended when the suspects crashed a stolen car into a city patrol car Monday.

Lt Robert Drulis at the Florence Police Department says officers were called about people stealing lawn equipment around 11 a.m. in the 2100 block of Sanderling Drive.

While they were on the way to the call, officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle on David McLeod Boulevard. The press release says the vehicle was 2012 silver Honda Civic that was reported stolen out of Aiken.

The suspects fled from officers, but later crashed into a city police vehicle on Darlington Street at Jody Road. After the crash, the people inside the stolen car ran from the scene, but were both captured a few minutes later after a brief foot pursuit.

Terrius J. Bryant has been charged with petit larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop for a blue light, driving under suspension second offense and resisting arrest.

Police say a 16-year-old was also arrested and charged with petit larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

Lt. Drulis says there were no injuries and SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.