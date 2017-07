MURRELLS INLET, SC – The 4th Annual Beard and Stache Competition will be held Saturday, September 23, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Rockin Hard Saloon in Murrells Inlet. The cost is $15 to spectate, and $20 to compete.

The South Carolina Bear Club sponsors the competition. The money raised will go to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

For more information go to http://www.southcarolinabeardclub.com.